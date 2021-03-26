Recognize him? MPD seeks to ID suspect who robbed south side bank

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of robbing a bank near Chase and Holt on the city's south side.

Officials say the suspect walked into the bank around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, March 26. He demanded and obtained money from the bank -- and then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 5'6" tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, a facemask, black gloves, gray sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.