Reckless driving caught on cam: Gas station owner, patrons frustrated

Reckless driving on gas station property – witnesses say someone behind the wheel of a car was caught weaving around gas pumps in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

"As soon as I pull in, you see about 30 kids in front of the gas station door. The car comes through the parking lot – screeching tires going side to side," said Archie Patton.

Patton, a gas station patron, said he witnessed a dangerous situation Thursday morning, Sept. 2 at the Mobile gas station on S. 1st Street.

"It took only one wrong tip of that steering wheel to run into one of those pumps and you could have blown up this gas station and this neighborhood," Patton said.

Patton said vehicles were speeding through the property – with one person seen hanging out of the car.

"It doesn’t make sense you are going to hurt somebody all the kids out here thinking it’s fun and games they’re laughing you have certain kids running to the car as friends," Patton said.

Archie Patton

Property owner Michael Sanfelippo said this just adds to a series of recent incidents. He said in the last few weeks, they have dealt with theft and a confrontation that ended with an unknown person throwing a trash can through the door. Sanfelippo said these incidents all involve teenagers.

"Cost me $5,300 to fix the door," Sanfelippo said.

Michael Sanfelippo

It is unknown who exactly was behind the wheel of Thursday's reckless driving incident.

"They need to take it serious because someone is going to get hurt," Sanfelippo said.

Loyal patrons also want to see an end to this behavior.

"Put some authority figures in place to stop these kids," Patton said.

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News they are following up on this matter – and will be taking a look at the video captured Thursday morning.