Reckless driver on sidewalk, sought by Milwaukee County deputies

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials say they are seeking the person who was captured on camera driving a car on the sidewalk along Lincoln Memorial Drive near Bradford Beach on Saturday evening, May 22.

Officials say deputies responded to a reckless driver call around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. The suspect vehicle subsequently crashed at the entrance to McKinley Marina, officials say. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies could arrive.

MCSO says the vehicle involved in this incident was listed as "stolen" and turned it over to the Milwaukee Police Department.

No injuries were reported.