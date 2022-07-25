Reckless driver civil lawsuit: Milwaukee files against repeat offender

article

The City of Milwaukee filed a civil litigation complaint against Anthony Szablewski, a driver who has been cited with a total of 44 traffic-related offenses in the city since 2017, officials say. The lawsuit was filed at the request of the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

A news release says the Szablewski’s cited offenses include reckless driving, red light violations, unsafe passing, and speeding.

The lawsuit alleges Szablewski’s ongoing negligent and reckless driving affects the quality of life and safety of the community – and is a public nuisance. Officials are requesting a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge find Szablewski’s dangerous driving is a public nuisance and orders "injunctive and equitable relief." Failure to comply with that injunction could result in contempt of court remedies, such as seizing his vehicle or being sentenced to jail.

MPD noted that it has identified 20 additional offenders that have been ticketed more than ten times in the past five years. Officials say they have made efforts to notify each of those offenders that they may be the subject of a future lawsuit if their reckless driving behavior continues.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman issued the following statement in the release:

"Reckless driving is an issue that has been plaguing our community for far too long. We continue to work on a multifaceted approach to combat reckless driving and need assistance from everyone, including our community. This new approach of civil litigation against egregious reckless drivers is intended to send a clear message to all the chronic reckless drivers in Milwaukee that we take the safety of everyone on the roadways in our community very seriously."

You can report reckless driving at the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit website.