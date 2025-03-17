Expand / Collapse search

RECIPES: St. Patrick's Day cocktails

Published  March 17, 2025 12:34pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shares three cocktail recipes for your St. Patrick's Day celebration. 


Irish Cold Brew Carajillo 
2 oz. cold brew coffee
1 1/2 oz. Irish whiskey
1 oz. Licor 43 (a vanilla-orange liqueur from Spain)

Shake all ingredients, strain and serve straight up or over ice.

Carajillo No. 2
2 oz. cold brew
3/4 oz. Irish whiskey
3/4 oz. reposado tequila
3/4 oz. Licor 43

Shake all ingredients, strain and serve straight up or over ice.

Irish Margarita
1 1/2 oz Irish Whiskey
1/2 oz. reposado tequila
3/4 oz. Licor 43
3/4 oz. lime juice
3/4 oz. blood orange juice
3/4 oz. simple syrup

Shake all ingredients with ice, then strain.

Note: you can also use 1.5 oz. blood orange mix which is basically equal parts blood orange juice and simple syrup.

