RECIPE: Vietnamese Spring Roll Party Tray

Fresh, light and perfect for a summer party. Ying Stoller shares a recipe for Vietnamese spring rolls.



Vietnamese Spring Roll Party Tray

2-3 oz rice noodles

1/2 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cup shredded red cabbage

2-3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons fish sauce or soy sauce

1 tablespoon Ying's Spicy Noodle Sauce

1 lb large cooked shrimp

7-8 English cucumber strips

7-8 Korean pickled radish strips or Granny Smith apple strips

15-20 sheets of spring roll rice paper

Some sliced strawberries and kiwis

Sauces:

1. Orange Sauce with Spiciness (1/2 cup Ying's Orange Sauce + 1 tablespoon Ying's Spicy Noodle Sauce, mix well)

2. Peanut Sauce

(1/4 cup crunchy peanut butter+1/4 cup cold water + 2 tablespoons soy sauce +1 teaspoon sugar; Mix everything well)

3. Ying's Yum Yum Sauce

These three sauces have different flavor profiles, but also the colors are very pleasing to the eye.

Cook rice noodles in hot water for about 2 minutes or until they are tender. Rinse in cold water and drain. Then place noodles, lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, fish sauce and spicy noodle sauce. Mix well and refrigerate for about 10 minutes.

Dip rice paper in warm water one at a time and make sure the whole is wet.

Lay it flat on a cutting board, place 3 slices of strawberry (kiwi or shrimp)in the center, then top with some filling, add a cucumber strip, a pickled yellow radish or apple strip, lift the corner over the filling and tuck it under the filling and begin to roll in, toward the center. Bring the two side corners up over the enclosed filling. Tuck the side corners under and continue rolling to the end. Place it in a serving plate. Repeat the process with the rest.

