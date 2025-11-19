RECIPE: Sweet Potato Harvest Salad
MILWAUKEE - A Thanksgiving side so delicious your relatives will be asking for the recipe! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares how to make sweet potato harvest salad.
Serves: 8
3 large sweet potatoes, scrubbed and diced
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp maple syrup or honey
1 cup toasted pecan or walnut halves
1 small shallot
1 small Granny Smith apple, chopped
½ cup dried cranberries
1 Tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped
2 ounces crumbled feta or grated Parmesan cheese
- Preheat oven to 425°. Line two rimmed baking sheets with foil.
- Arrange the sweet potatoes in a single layer on the baking sheets. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 20-22 minutes, until golden brown
- While the potatoes bake, in a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, Dijon and maple syrup.
- When the sweet potatoes are finished, add them to a large mixing bowl. Add the pecans, shallot, apple, cranberries, cheese and rosemary to the bowl and toss everything with the dressing.