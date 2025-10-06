RECIPE: Shrimp Udon Stir Fry
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller shares a recipe for shrimp udon stir fry.
Shrimp Udon Stir Fry
1 pk of 8 oz Udon noodles
2 tablespoons oil
½ lb shrimp, peeled and de-veined
Pinch black pepper (optional)
¼ cup sliced red onion
¼ cup sliced red bell peppers
¼ cup sliced green bell peppers
2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce
First boil 3 cups water and cook Udon noodles for about 1.5 minutes.
Drain and set aside.
Heat oil in a wok, add shrimp and cook until they turn pinkish and curl up like C shape. Remove from wok.
Add black pepper, red onion, red and green pepper and cook for about 15 seconds.
Add stir fry sauce and then stir in Udon noodles and shrimp. Toss until everything is evenly coated with the sauce.