RECIPE: Shrimp fried rice
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller shares an easy recipe for shrimp fried rice.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons oil
2 eggs, beaten
1 green onion, sliced or ¼ cup diced yellow onions
4 oz shrimp
1/2 cup peapods and carrot
2 cups cooked rice
1/2 cup pineapple chunks
1-2 tablespoons Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade
Heat oil over medium high heat in a wok. Stir in beaten eggs. Keep stirring until eggs begin to set. Remove from wok.
Add green onion and stir for 2 seconds, then add shrimp and stir until they turn pink. Add peas and carrots, stir fry about 10 seconds. Then add cooked rice, cooked eggs and pineapple. Continue stirring, drizzle Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade and stir to mix.