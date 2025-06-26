RECIPE: Sheet pan chicken meatball fajitas
MILWAUKEE - Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares a recipe for sheet pan chicken meatball fajitas.
Sheet Pan Chicken Meatball Fajitas
Recipe courtesy of Jones Dairy Farm
Servings: 5
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
30 Jones Dairy Farm No Antibiotics Ever Chicken Meatballs
4 bell peppers, sliced into thin strips
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1 lime, juiced
4 tablespoons taco seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
4 tablespoons taco sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Olive oil spray
Cilantro, to garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking sheet with olive oil; toss the bell peppers and onions with the juice of one lime. Bake for 20 minutes.
Add meatballs to pan and bake for 5 minutes. Remove pan from oven; add taco seasoning, garlic powder and taco sauce. Toss to coat and bake an additional 5 mins.
Garnish with cilantro and serve with your favorite fajita fixings.
Optional: crumble slices of Jones Dry Aged Bacon and add to your guacamole (homemade or store-bought).