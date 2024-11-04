RECIPE: Seaweed egg drop soup
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller shares a recipe for seaweed egg drop soup.
Seaweed Egg Drop Soup
1 ¾ cups chicken broth
1-2 tablespoons dry seaweed flakes
2 tablespoons Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade
1 tablespoon corn starch
2 tablespoons water
1 egg. Beaten
1 tablespoon chopped green onions
Boil chicken broth in a medium saucepan or pot. Add dry seaweed and Korean BBQ Marinade.
In a cup mix corn starch with water, then stir in soup. Continue stirring until soup thickens. Stir in beaten egg. Remove from heat and top with chopped green onions.