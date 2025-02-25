RECIPE: Sausage & hashbrown egg muffins
MILWAUKEE - March is National Frozen Food Month! Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares a recipe for sausage and hashbrown egg muffins.
Sausage & Hashbrown Egg Muffins
Recipe courtesy of Jones Dairy Farm
Servings: 6
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
1 package Jones Dairy Farm All Natural Chicken, Turkey or Pork Sausage Links
1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
2-1/2 cups frozen shredded hashbrowns
¾ cup diced red bell pepper
¾ cup green bell pepper
½ cup diced yellow onion
8 eggs
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin pan with cooking spray or liners.
- Heat sausage links in a skillet over medium heat according to package directions. Remove and slice.
- Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in skillet over medium heat. Add hashbrowns and cook according to package directions, until lightly browned. Remove and set aside.
- Heat the remaining olive in skillet over medium heat. Add peppers and onion and sauté until tender, 4-6 minutes.
- Whisk eggs in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
- Divide hashbrowns, pepper mixture, and sausage slices among muffin cups. Top with eggs.
- Bake 18-22 minutes, until the centers of egg muffins are firm and cooked through.