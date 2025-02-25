Expand / Collapse search

RECIPE: Sausage & hashbrown egg muffins

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  February 25, 2025 11:46am CST
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - March is National Frozen Food Month! Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares a recipe for sausage and hashbrown egg muffins.
 

RECIPE: Sausage & hashbrown egg muffins

Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares a recipe for sausage and hasbrown egg muffins.


Sausage & Hashbrown Egg Muffins
Recipe courtesy of Jones Dairy Farm

Servings: 6
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients
1 package Jones Dairy Farm All Natural Chicken, Turkey or Pork Sausage Links
1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
2-1/2 cups frozen shredded hashbrowns
¾ cup diced red bell pepper
¾ cup green bell pepper
½ cup diced yellow onion
8 eggs
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper 

Directions 

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin pan with cooking spray or liners.
  2. Heat sausage links in a skillet over medium heat according to package directions. Remove and slice.
  3. Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in skillet over medium heat. Add hashbrowns and cook according to package directions, until lightly browned. Remove and set aside.
  4. Heat the remaining olive in skillet over medium heat. Add peppers and onion and sauté until tender, 4-6 minutes.
  5. Whisk eggs in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Divide hashbrowns, pepper mixture, and sausage slices among muffin cups. Top with eggs.
  7. Bake 18-22 minutes, until the centers of egg muffins are firm and cooked through.
Real MilwaukeeFood