RECIPE: Rice Noodle Stir-Fry
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller shares a recipe for a quick and easy rice noodle stir-fry.
Rice Noodle Stir Fry
4 oz dry rice noodle
2 tablespoons oil
1 chicken breast, cut into strips
¼ cup sliced yellow onion
½ cup shredded cabbage
1 small red bell pepper, sliced
3 tablespoons Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade
2 green onions, cut into 1 ½" lengths
Soak rice noodles in warm water for about 8 minutes or until tender. Drain well.
Heat oil in a wok or non-stick pan over medium heat, add chicken and onion. Stir fry until chicken appears cooked.
Add cabbage and bell pepper, continue stirring for a few seconds. Then add rice noodles and Korean BBQ Marinade. Toss and stir until the noodles are cooked. If it’s too dry, add a little water to prevent noodles from sticking to the pan. Finally add green onions, keep tossing and stirring until the sauce is evenly distributed.