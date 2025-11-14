Quick & easy pepper steak: recipe

Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, joins Real Milwaukee to share a recipe for pepper steak.

Pepper Steak

½. lb sliced skirt steak

¼ cup Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce

½ teaspoon baking soda (optional)

1 teaspoon corn starch

2-3 tablespoons oil

1-2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 cups bell peppers (red, green and yellow)

Directions

Place beef in a mixing bowl, add 1 of Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce, baking soda, starch, oil and mix well. Let it marinate for 10 minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add the steak. Let it sear if the steak is cut thick, then stir-fry until the steak appears cooked, remove from the wok.

Add the remaining oil and garlic, stir for a couple of seconds, then add the peppers. Stir-fry peppers for about 15 seconds, then add back the steak and the remaining stir-fry sauce. Stir until sauce is evenly distributed. Serve over rice.