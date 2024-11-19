RECIPE: Poutine sausage stuffing from Jones Dairy Farm

A unique twist on a Thanksgiving favorite. Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares her recipe for poutine sausage stuffing.





POUTINE SAUSAGE STUFFING

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 8-10 servings

Ingredients

12 c. dried bread cubes

16 oz. Jones Pork Sausage Roll, cooked and crumbled

1 1/2 c. chicken broth

1 c. chopped scallions

1/2 c. chopped fresh parsley

1/4 tsp. pepper

12 oz. cheese curds

4 c. chicken or beef broth

4 Tbsp. butter

1/4 c. flour

1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. ketchup

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Directions

1. Combine dried bread cubes, cooked sausage, 1 ½ cups chicken broth, scallions, parsley, and pepper in a large mixing bowl.

2. Spoon into a 9×13 inch casserole dish.

3. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

4. While stuffing is baking, make gravy.

5. Remove from oven and top with cheese curds.

6. Return to oven for 5 minutes.

7. Remove from oven and pour hot gravy over the stuffing.

8. Serve hot.