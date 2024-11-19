RECIPE: Poutine sausage stuffing from Jones Dairy Farm
MILWAUKEE - A unique twist on a Thanksgiving favorite. Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares her recipe for poutine sausage stuffing.
POUTINE SAUSAGE STUFFING
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Servings: 8-10 servings
Ingredients
12 c. dried bread cubes
16 oz. Jones Pork Sausage Roll, cooked and crumbled
1 1/2 c. chicken broth
1 c. chopped scallions
1/2 c. chopped fresh parsley
1/4 tsp. pepper
12 oz. cheese curds
4 c. chicken or beef broth
4 Tbsp. butter
1/4 c. flour
1 Tbsp. cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. ketchup
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Directions
1. Combine dried bread cubes, cooked sausage, 1 ½ cups chicken broth, scallions, parsley, and pepper in a large mixing bowl.
2. Spoon into a 9×13 inch casserole dish.
3. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
4. While stuffing is baking, make gravy.
5. Remove from oven and top with cheese curds.
6. Return to oven for 5 minutes.
7. Remove from oven and pour hot gravy over the stuffing.
8. Serve hot.
For Gravy:
1. Combine butter and flour in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring, for 1-2 minutes.
2. Add broth, cider vinegar, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper, whisking continuously.
3. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until thickened.