RECIPE: Orange honey-glazed ham

Published  April 14, 2025 11:10am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Prepare the perfect ham for Easter. Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares an easy recipe for orange honey-glazed ham. 

Orange Honey-Glazed Ham

Servings: varied based on serving size

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 75 minutes

Ingredients

1 Jones Uncured No Sugar Half Ham

1 cup orange marmalade

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

½ cup honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Directions 

  1. Preheat oven to 325˚F. Remove ham from packaging.
  2. Combine the remaining ingredients in a small bowl.
  3. Place the ham in a baking dish, fat side up, and pour the entire glaze mixture on the ham. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and place in oven. Heat for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the internal temperature reaches 125˚F.
  4. Uncover the last 10 minutes to allow the glaze to brown.
  5. Remove ham from oven; let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
  6. Serve hot or cold.

