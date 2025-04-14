RECIPE: Orange honey-glazed ham
MILWAUKEE - Prepare the perfect ham for Easter. Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares an easy recipe for orange honey-glazed ham.
Servings: varied based on serving size
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 75 minutes
Ingredients
1 Jones Uncured No Sugar Half Ham
1 cup orange marmalade
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup honey
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325˚F. Remove ham from packaging.
- Combine the remaining ingredients in a small bowl.
- Place the ham in a baking dish, fat side up, and pour the entire glaze mixture on the ham. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and place in oven. Heat for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the internal temperature reaches 125˚F.
- Uncover the last 10 minutes to allow the glaze to brown.
- Remove ham from oven; let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
- Serve hot or cold.
