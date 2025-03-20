RECIPE: National Tiramisu Day
MILWAUKEE - Suzzette Metcalfe, owner of The Pasta Tree, shows us how to make tiramisu.
Tiramisu (8 Servings)
Ingredients
• 3 egg yolks (reserve egg whites for another use)
• ¾ cup sugar, divided
• 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream (whip with ¾ cup sugar to stiff peaks)
• 6 oz mascarpone cheese
• 1 package ladyfingers (approximately 20-24 pieces)
• 1 ½ cups cold espresso or strong coffee
• ¾ oz Kahlua (about 1 ½ tablespoons)
• ¾ oz Rum (about 1 ½ tablespoons)
• Cocoa powder (to sprinkle)
• Bitter chocolate (grated, to sprinkle)
Instructions
1. Prepare Coffee Mixture:
• Combine espresso, Kahlua, and Rum in a bowl. Set aside.
2. Make the Mascarpone Cream:
• In a metal bowl, whisk egg yolks with ¼ cup of sugar over a hot water bath until pale yellow and slightly thickened.
• Slowly incorporate mascarpone cheese until smooth. If it gets too warm, cool the mixture in the fridge before proceeding.
3. Whip the Cream:
• Whip the heavy cream with the remaining ½ cup of sugar until stiff peaks form. Be careful not to overwhip.
4. Combine:
• Gently fold the mascarpone-egg mixture into the whipped cream until fully incorporated.
5. Assemble:
• Quickly dip each ladyfinger into the coffee mixture and lay them horizontally to cover the bottom of a square or rectangular pan (approximately 8x8 inches).
• Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers.
• Sprinkle cocoa powder and grated chocolate on top.
• Add another layer of dipped ladyfingers, then the remaining mascarpone mixture.
• Finish with cocoa powder and grated chocolate.
6. Chill:
• Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight for best results.