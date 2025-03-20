RECIPE: National Tiramisu Day

Suzzette Metcalfe, owner of The Pasta Tree, shows us how to make tiramisu.





Tiramisu (8 Servings)

Ingredients

• 3 egg yolks (reserve egg whites for another use)

• ¾ cup sugar, divided

• 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream (whip with ¾ cup sugar to stiff peaks)

• 6 oz mascarpone cheese

• 1 package ladyfingers (approximately 20-24 pieces)

• 1 ½ cups cold espresso or strong coffee

• ¾ oz Kahlua (about 1 ½ tablespoons)

• ¾ oz Rum (about 1 ½ tablespoons)

• Cocoa powder (to sprinkle)

• Bitter chocolate (grated, to sprinkle)