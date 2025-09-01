RECIPE: Mu Shu Pork

Ying Stoller shares her recipe for mu shu pork.



Mu Shu Pork

½ lb. pork tenderloin

5 dried wood ears or mushrooms, sliced

1-2 green onions

3 tablespoons oil

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup shredded cabbage

1 stalk celery, thinly sliced

¼ cup julienned carrots

1 oz bean sprouts (optional)

2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce or Kungpao Sauce

4-6 thin tortilla wraps

Cut pork into thin strips. Soak wood ears in warm water until they become big and tender.

Then slice them into strips. Cut green onion into 2-inch lengths, then slice each lengthwise again.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a wok or skillet over medium to high heat.

Stir in beaten eggs and stir until they are no more running. Remove eggs from the wok and set aside.

Add the remaining oil to the wok. Add pork and stir until pork appears cooked. Then add cabbage, celery, carrots, wood ear and bean sprouts, and keep stirring for a few seconds. Add Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce or Kungpao Sauce. Continue stirring until everything is cooked and vegetables are still crunchy.

Take a tortilla, add some Mu Shu Pork on it, then drizzle a little more sauce if desired. Finally add some sliced green onion and wrap it. Enjoy in delicious Asian Wraps!