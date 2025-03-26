RECIPE: Loaded twice-baked potato casserole
MILWAUKEE - Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares a recipe for loaded twice-baked potato casserole.
Ingredients
4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into cubes
4 cloves garlic, mashed
5 tbs butter
1 cup sour cream
½-1 cup heavy cream or milk, to taste
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 (12oz.) package Jones Dairy Farm Dry Aged Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 tbsp salt (adjust to taste)
1 tsp black pepper
¼ cup green onions, finely chopped
Directions
Add potatoes and garlic to large pot and fill with water, so potatoes are completely covered. Bring to a boil, and cook for 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are fork tender; drain.
Preheat oven to 350˚F.
Mash potatoes; sir in butter, sour cream and heavy cream. Mash to desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in 1 1/2 cups cheese and bacon (reserve some for topping).
Pour into 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and reserved bacon. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until hot and cheese is melted.
Note: Jones Dairy Farm No Sugar All Natural Pork Sausage Roll can be substituted for bacon.