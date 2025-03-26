RECIPE: Loaded twice-baked potato casserole

Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares a recipe for loaded twice-baked potato casserole.



Ingredients

4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into cubes

4 cloves garlic, mashed

5 tbs butter

1 cup sour cream

½-1 cup heavy cream or milk, to taste

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 (12oz.) package Jones Dairy Farm Dry Aged Bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 tbsp salt (adjust to taste)

1 tsp black pepper

¼ cup green onions, finely chopped



Directions

Add potatoes and garlic to large pot and fill with water, so potatoes are completely covered. Bring to a boil, and cook for 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are fork tender; drain.

Preheat oven to 350˚F.

Mash potatoes; sir in butter, sour cream and heavy cream. Mash to desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in 1 1/2 cups cheese and bacon (reserve some for topping).

Pour into 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and reserved bacon. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until hot and cheese is melted.



Note: Jones Dairy Farm No Sugar All Natural Pork Sausage Roll can be substituted for bacon.