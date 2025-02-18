RECIPE: Eggless chocolate lava cake
MILWAUKEE - Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious, shares a recipe for chocolate lava cake.
Eggless Chocolate Lava Cake
Step 1
1 cup plus 2 TBSP sugar
1 1/2 cups flour (can sub gluten-free flour)
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1 TBSP baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
Combine above dry ingredients in a bowl.
Add:
3/4 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
1 TBSP vanilla
Stir until just combined.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13"x9" pan. Pour chocolate cake batter into pan, and spread to an even thickness.
Step 2
In a bowl, combine
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/3 cocoa powder
Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the cake batter.
Step 3
Sprinkle 1/2 cup chocolate chips over the dry ingredients
Step 4
Measure 1 3/4 cups water into a microwave safe dish. Carefully and evenly pour boiling water over the mixture in the pan.
Step 5
Bake for 30-35 minutes. Cake should look partially set, with craters of "lava" batter that is not fully cooked. Let sit for 10-15 minutes and serve warm (you can serve the cake at room temperature, the texture will just be more set). Add ice cream, berries, and/or whipped cream to taste.
Hint: If you want to make assembly a snap, you can prepare the dry ingredients from steps 1 and 2 ahead of time in separate ziplock bags. Or have them on hand to make for cravings or unexpected guests.