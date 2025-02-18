RECIPE: Eggless chocolate lava cake

Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious, shares a recipe for chocolate lava cake.





Eggless Chocolate Lava Cake

Step 1

1 cup plus 2 TBSP sugar

1 1/2 cups flour (can sub gluten-free flour)

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 TBSP baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

Combine above dry ingredients in a bowl.

Add:

3/4 cup milk

1/3 cup oil

1 TBSP vanilla

Stir until just combined.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13"x9" pan. Pour chocolate cake batter into pan, and spread to an even thickness.

Step 2

In a bowl, combine

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/3 cocoa powder

Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the cake batter.

Step 3

Sprinkle 1/2 cup chocolate chips over the dry ingredients

Step 4

Measure 1 3/4 cups water into a microwave safe dish. Carefully and evenly pour boiling water over the mixture in the pan.

Step 5

Bake for 30-35 minutes. Cake should look partially set, with craters of "lava" batter that is not fully cooked. Let sit for 10-15 minutes and serve warm (you can serve the cake at room temperature, the texture will just be more set). Add ice cream, berries, and/or whipped cream to taste.

Hint: If you want to make assembly a snap, you can prepare the dry ingredients from steps 1 and 2 ahead of time in separate ziplock bags. Or have them on hand to make for cravings or unexpected guests.