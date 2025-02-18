Expand / Collapse search

RECIPE: Eggless chocolate lava cake

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  February 18, 2025 11:39am CST
MILWAUKEE - Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious, shares a recipe for chocolate lava cake.

Eggless Chocolate Lava Cake
Step 1
1 cup plus 2 TBSP sugar
1 1/2 cups flour (can sub gluten-free flour)
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1 TBSP baking powder
1/4 tsp salt

Combine above dry ingredients in a bowl.

Add:
3/4 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
1 TBSP vanilla

Stir until just combined.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Grease a 13"x9" pan. Pour chocolate cake batter into pan, and spread to an even thickness.

Step 2
In a bowl, combine
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/3 cocoa powder

Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the cake batter.

Step 3
Sprinkle 1/2 cup chocolate chips over the dry ingredients

Step 4
Measure 1 3/4 cups water into a microwave safe dish.  Carefully and evenly pour boiling water over the mixture in the pan.

Step 5
Bake for 30-35 minutes.  Cake should look partially set, with craters of "lava" batter that is not fully cooked.  Let sit for 10-15 minutes and serve warm (you can serve the cake at room temperature, the texture will just be more set).  Add ice cream, berries, and/or whipped cream to taste.

Hint: If you want to make assembly a snap, you can prepare the dry ingredients from steps 1 and 2 ahead of time in separate ziplock bags.  Or have them on hand to make for cravings or unexpected guests.

