RECIPE: Easy General Tso's Chicken
MILWUAKEE - Ying Stoller shares an easy recipe for General Tso's chicken.
General Tso’s Chicken
1 cup Ying's Batter Mix
1 boneless skinless chicken breasts
2-3 cups oil for deep-fry
1 clove chopped garlic
5-6 dried red chili peppers or 1 small red bell pepper
1 cup mixed vegetables (broccoli, green and yellow peppers)
1/3 cup Ying's General Tso Sauce
First prepare batter according to the instructions. Cut chicken into about 1" cubes. Add to the batter, mix well to coat chicken with batter.
Heat oil in a wok or pot over medium heat.
When oil is hot, add battered chicken into hot oil one piece at a time. Fry until chicken turn brown. Remove fried chicken and do the same with the rest of the chicken.
When it’s all done, turn up heat to high and re-fry chicken pieces to golden brown (this process will make chicken crispier) Then Remove chicken from oil.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a wok or skillet. Add garlic, red peppers and mixed vegetables. Stir for 10 seconds, add Ying's General Tso Sauce and then fried chicken. Stir to coat chicken with the sauce.