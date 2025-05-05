RECIPE: Easy chicken skewers
MILWAUKEE - Give grilling season an Asian twist. Ying Stoller shares an easy recipe for chicken skewers.
Chicken Skewers
Bamboo or metal skewers
2 chicken thighs or breasts
1/4 cup Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade or Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce
2 tablespoons Ying’s Xinjiang Dry Rub
Hot dogs
Zucchini, cut in about ¼" rounds
Green chili peppers
Corn on a cob
Soak bamboo skewers in cold water for about 30 minutes. Cut chicken into even strips or cubes and cut slits on hot dogs. Place chicken in a Ziploc bag and add Korean BBQ Marinade or Stir Fry Sauce for at least 30 minutes. Thread chicken on bamboo skewers.
Preheat grill on medium-high. Grill the chicken on medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until it's cooked through, for about 10 minutes. The internal temperature should be 165 degrees.
Sprinkle Ying’s Dry Rub generously on meats and vegetables. Grill for a few more seconds.
Place veggies on skewers. While grilling hot dogs and veggie skewers, sprinkle Ying’s Xinjiang Dry Rub generously all sides.