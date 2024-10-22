RECIPE: Easy apple pie

Looking for something to do with all those apples you picked? Jennifer Goldbeck from Delicately Delicious shares an easy recipe for apple pie.



Easy Apple Pie

Ingredients

1.5 pounds apples (use a tart apple good for pies — Paula red, Cartland, golden delicious, ida red, jonagold, Granny Smith), peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup flour

1/2 cup butter at room temp, cut into cubes

1 cup sugar

2 tsp cinnamon or any fall spice mix



Instructions

1. Preheat oven oven to 350 degrees

2. Combine flour and sugar in a deep bowl.

3. Drop the butter cubes into the bowl, and combine all with a pastry cutter, fork, or just your hands to make a loose crumbly "dough".

4. Reserve 1/3 cup of the crumbs. Pat the remaining mixture into the bottom and sides of a 9" pie pan.

5. Place the apples in the pan, evenly spreading them out. Sprinkle with cinnamon/spice mixture, and then with the reserved crumbs.

6. Bake for 50-60 minutes until crust is browned and apples are cooked through.



Tips

1. Tailor the taste with the apples and spices you use.

2. Adjust the texture with what apples you choose and how you slice them.

3. Give it extra "wow" with whipped cream, ice cream, caramel sauce, and dried apple garnish.

4. Want to avoid the apples browning / want to peel and slice ahead of time? Soak the apples in 1 cup cold water with 3 tablespoons lemon juice

