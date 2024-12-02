RECIPE: Christmas Morning Cereal

Make Christmas morning extra sweet! Delicately Delicious owner Jennifer Goldbeck shows us how you can make your own cereal.



Milky Way Rice Crisps

8 fun size Milky Way

3 tablespoons butte

1.5 cups Rice Krispies



1. Chop milky ways and butter into small cubes.

2. Microwave on low heat for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between shifts.

3. Once the candy and butter is melted, whisk to make a thick but smooth mixture.

4. Fold in Rice Krispies until coated.

5. Spread onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment. Let set up at room temp or in the fridge.

6. Cut into bite size squares.



Easy Sugar Cookie Cereal

1 roll store bought sugar cookie dough, or 1 batch homemade sugar cookie dough

Mini Christmas themed cookie cutters (bite size)

1. Color segments of dough with gel based dyes as desired.

2. Roll out dough and punch out shapes.

3. Transfer to a parchment lined cookie sheet.

4. Due to the cookies being so small, (and the fact that the colors that you make them may make it hard to tell when they are done) do a trial bake with one of each shape and monitor for the ideal amount of time in the oven (should be less time than noted on the recipe). If they are browning too fast you might try decreasing your oven temp by 25 degrees

4. Let cool.

