RECIPE: Chocolate-covered bacon skewers
MILWAUKEE - Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm shares a recipe for chocolate-covered bacon skewers that's customizable for holidays or tailgates.
Chocolate Covered Bacon Skewers
Servings: 12
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
12 Wooden Skewers
12 slices Jones Dairy Farm Dry Aged Bacon
1 cup (6 oz) Semisweet Chocolate Chips
1/4 cup Peanut Butter Chips
Miscellaneous toppings: Sprinkles, finely chopped nuts, finely chopped dried fruit, toasted coconut, crystallized ginger, large flake sea salt, brown sugar, cayenne pepper or coarsely ground black pepper
Directions
Soak wooden skewers in water at least 1 hour, preferably overnight.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking pan with aluminum foil and place a baking rack on top. Thread bacon strips, weaving back and forth, onto soaked wooden skewers and place onto pan. Bake until crisp, 20-25 minutes. Drain on paper towels; cool completely.
Place chocolate chips and peanut butter chips in separate bowls and melt in microwave, cooking in 30 second increments, stirring until smooth.
Using pastry brushes, brush both sides of bacon with chocolate. Sprinkle with desired toppings and drizzle with melted peanut butter chips or additional candy toppings as desired.
Place on a baking sheet lined with wax paper and refrigerate until set. Store in refrigerator.
NOTE: This recipe can be easily adapted for any holiday, sports event or occasion. Simply select toppings to fit desired occasion. Follow recipe as noted above.