RECIPE: Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry

MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for chicken vegetable stir-fry.
Chicken Vegetable Stir-Fry
½ boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce
2 tablespoons oil
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 ½ cup mixed vegetables (onions, red bell pepper, peapods and mushrooms)
Slice chicken into thin slices. Add 1 tablespoon stir fry sauce and 2 teaspoons oil. Mix well.
Heat the remaining oil in a wok or skillet, add chopped garlic. Stir for about 2 seconds, then add chicken. Stir fry until chicken appears no more pink, add mixed vegetables. Stir for 30 seconds or until vegetables are cooked, then add Stir Fry Sauce. Stir to coat everything with the sauce evenly.
Tip: Another way to marinate chicken breast is to add 1 small egg white and 1 teaspoon starch, mix very well. Then proceed with cooking.