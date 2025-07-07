RECIPE: Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller shares an easy recipe for bulgogi lettuce wraps.
Bulgogi Lettuce Wrap
Ingredients:
1 lb. New York Strip or ribeye, thinly sliced
½ cup sliced onions
2 green onions, cut into 1" lengths
1 teaspoon white sesame seeds
1/2 cup Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade
1 tablespoon oil
8-10 Romaine leaves or other lettuce of choice
Ying’s Yum Yum Sauce (optional
Instructions:
Combine beef with onions and sesame seeds, then add Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade.
Mix well and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.
Heat oil in a skillet or frying pan, lay marinated beef with onions flat on the cooking surface distributed so it doesn’t overlap. Allow it to sear undisturbed, until the edges are lightly browned. Flip it over, stir while cooking, about 5-8 minutes depending on beef thickness. Serve as a lettuce wrap filling or over rice.
Take a lettuce leaf, place some beef bulgogi on it and drizzle some Yum Yum Sauce on top.