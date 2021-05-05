A Cinco de Mayo dish with a twist, move over tacos and burritos

Move over tacos and burritos -- this morning we're making a Cinco de Mayo dish with a twist. Debbie Crave, vice president of Crave Brothers Cheese Farmstead, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the recipe.

Chicken Breast Stuffed with Ham and Oaxaca Cheese



Ingredients:

4 pieces of chicken breast

4 pieces of bacon

4 slices of ham

Oaxaca style cheese shredded (or Farmers Rope)

Salt (To season)

Garlic powder (for seasoning)

8 oz Crave Brothers mascarpone cheese.

1 small can of chipotle peppers



Directions:

The breasts are washed and cut in half, seasoned with salt and garlic powder on both sides.

The breasts are stuffed with a slice of ham and shredded Oaxaca-style cheese. The breasts are closed, and each breast is rolled with the 1 strip of bacon.

The breasts are arranged in a baking dish.

They are put in the oven previously preheated to 350 F for 30 minutes, the chicken is cooked and left again for 10 more minutes until the chicken is cooked.



Preparation of the chipotle sauce:

Blend the 8oz of mascarpone with the can of chipotle peppers until a homogeneous mixture is left. It is put to sew in a casserole over medium heat until it boils. When it boils, turn it off and let it rest. Add salt if is necessary.



When the breasts are ready, they are served on a plate accompanied by white rice and chipotle sauce.