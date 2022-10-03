Reba McEntire at Fiserv Forum on March 17

article

Reba McEntire will perform at the Fiserv Forum on March 17 with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am by signing up for Reba’s email list here: http://eepurl.com/bYbLIP. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 pm CT on Monday, October 3 in order to receive the presale code.

The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023," Reba said. "I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that's just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6

Citi is the official presale credit card for the Reba tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am until Thursday, October 6 at 10 pm through Citi Entertainment.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.