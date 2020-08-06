'Really fun to see:' Fans can support Packers during Training Camp with 'Letters to Lambeau'

The Packers are getting ready for what will hopefully be another successful season -- and the organization is asking for your help to give players an extra boost.

In a normal year, Packers players are surrounded by fans and traditions during Training Camp. But in 2020, there are no fans, and traditions are replaced by masks.

"I just think it’s really fun to see. There’s a lot of encouraging notes and drawings. They can address their notes or drawings to different players or the full team, also members of the coaching staff. It’s just a really neat way to connect the fans in a different way with the players of the team," said Tessa Ruid, digital marketing & fan insights coordinator.

The team is inviting fans to share their excitement for the upcoming season with the players from afar through the “Letters to Lambeau” program.

One of the team's youngest fans was one of the first to send some love. Five-month-old Collins sent a letter saying, "Dear Billy Turner, you are one of my favorite players because my mom says you have great style."

Fans write "Letters to Lambeau" to support Packers during pandemic-altered training camp

10-year-old Kannon drew the team up a winning play and says one day, he hopes to play in the NFL.

The Letters to Lambeau is something the organization has done during the playoffs in the past. Now, they're bringing it back for Training Camp for a season unlike any other.

"We’re already starting to see them come in, and seeing the excitement around the team and the start of the season," said Ruid.

To submit messages to the team, fans can visit pckrs.com/letters and download the letter or drawing template to create custom messages to individual players and the team.

The letters can be uploaded at pckrs.com/letters, sent through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, or mailed directly to the Packers at Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Selected submissions may be featured on packers.com and on the Packers’ social media platforms, and some lucky letter senders will be picked to receive a prize, including a digital message from a Packers player, a custom jersey, autographed Packers item or a $50 Packers Pro Shop gift card.