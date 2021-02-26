Expand / Collapse search

RCSO: No COVID-19 cases among staff, inmates, others

Racine County Sheriff's Office

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Feb. 26 announced that no jail inmates, staff, contractors or volunteers are positive for COVID-19.

The Racine County Jail has been coronavirus-free for the past 18 days, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Sheriff's office frontline staff have been virus-free for 42 days.

The upcoming weekend marks one year since the sheriff's office began implementing COVID-19 safety precautions.

Officials attribute the success to taking "reasonable, proactive and basic" steps to keep everyone healthy and as safe as possible.

For individuals wishing to see daily updates with respect to the COVID-19 virus and/or the proactive measures and actions taken, visit the Racine County Sheriff’s Office website.

Statement from Sheriff Christopher Schmaling:

"When faced with a crisis, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will continue to embrace a very bold, proactive, yet straightforward and commonsense approach that protects its citizens and staff while preserving our constitutional rights. Like many of you, I look forward to getting back to a normal life and respectfully ask that we all continue to exercise basic common sense while at work, school, church and socializing."

