Razor blade in Qdoba burrito; restaurant's license suspended 10 days

A Milwaukee Qdoba restaurant will be closed to ten days after getting its license suspended. This action was taken after a customer said he bit into a razor blade in his burrito in 2023.

The customer said he found the blade buried in his burrito that he bought from the Qdoba on Brady Street last Halloween.

"I bit into something hard and I’m thinking what is this?" said Qdoba customer Scott Siewart. "Thank goodness, it was in flat position, it wasn’t up and down when I bit into this thing, and it landed in between my molars."

Eight months later, that incident led to a temporary closure.

The Milwaukee Common Council made the decision on Tuesday, June 11 to suspend the license for the restaurant.

A police report stated the blade found in the burrito matched one of Qdoba's safety cutting tools that was in poor condition. An investigation determined the blade slipped out of the tool and into the food.

Siewart said he is happy for the suspension.

"If I would have swallowed that razor blade, so much damage would have happened to my body on the inside," Siewart said.

"This was an unfortunate incident that we took serious," said Ron Stokes, president of Roaring Fork Restaurant Group.

Stokes pleaded before the Common Council against the decision.

"To shut down this business for 10 days really provides an irreparable damage to our reputation," Stokes said.

"I’ll never go back to another Qdoba again, I promise you that. Never," Siewart said.

FOX6 News has been told Qdoba now uses scissors for cutting.

A Milwaukee alderman told FOX6 News the reason the suspension took so long is that the city renews licenses annually. City leaders made the decision around the time the restaurant was up for renewal.

FOX6 News reached out to Stokes on Wednesday. We have not heard back.