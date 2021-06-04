Rare contested UW Regents president vote at key moment

A University Board of Regents power struggle between an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and former Republican Gov. Scott Walker comes to a head Friday with a vote on who will lead the governing body for the next year.

It is the first contested election for president of the Board of Regents in nearly a decade and comes as the board prepares to launch a search for a new UW System president. Only about one in 10 of the past 51 board president elections has been contested.

Regent Ed Manydeeds, appointed by Evers, is running against Michael M. Grebe, a Walker appointee. Manydeeds is one of nine Evers appointees and Grebe, the board's current vice president, is one of seven Walker appointees. The vote will be by a secret ballot.

The next board president will lead the university system at a time when the Legislature is preparing to lift a tuition cap that's been in place for eight years. The next leader will also be leading the university as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic that drove classes online and stressed UW's budget.

