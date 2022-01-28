‘Racket For Jackets’ at Indeed Brewing; help give back to community

Enjoy some live music, grab a drink and give back to the community. That is the idea behind Friday night's "Racket For Jackets" event at Indeed Brewing.

For their first concert of the year, the local pop band Tigera chose to do something different.

"We’re putting on a concert for people who aren’t fortunate to have a coat or warm socks, for that matter," said Ben Koshcik, guitarist in Tigera.

Ben Koshcik

It's called "Racket For Jackets" and people are encouraged to bring gently used clothing to donate.

"Bring whatever you can, acceptable donations include: coats, jackets, hats, scarves, warm socks, underwear," said Koshcik.

The donations will go to three local charities: The Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Street Angles, and Father's Gene's Help Center.

"Without community engagement you're just a couple of dudes on stand playing music to nobody, so if you want the community to support you, you’ve got to support the community," said Koshcik.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Indeed Brewing is Walker's Point is hosting the concert. The first of many opportunities The Shepard Express award-winning band hopes to give back to the community.

"We’ve been wanting to find a way to do good things with our music in general. This is just one step in that direction," said Koshcik.

Tigera will be playing with two other local bands – North Warren and Gold Steps.

"Come in, donate, grab a beer and if you like the music stick around," said Koshcik.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. People can bring in donations any time during the performances.