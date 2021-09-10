Racine Zoo welcomes young wallaroo

article

The Racine Zoo is excited to announce the newest member of its Zoo family: Jiemba, the 21-month-old wallaroo who arrived just a few weeks ago.

Jiemba was born at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California, and moved to the Racine Zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan recommendation, with the hopes that when he’s a little older, he could breed with his new exhibit mates, Millie and Alinga.

Guests can tell Jiemba apart from his exhibit mates by looking for his much darker gray fur. Jiemba will be housed in the Walkabout Creek exhibit, alongside the other common wallaroos as well as two red kangaroos, three grey kangaroos, and an emu.

"We are so excited to finally be able to welcome Jiemba to the Racine Zoo," said Angie Sagert, Animal Care Supervisor at the Racine Zoo and primary caretaker of Walkabout Creek. "Jiemba is already settling in well here at the Racine Zoo, and we are looking forward to what the future may hold for him and the girls."

According to the Racine County Zoo, still under two years old, Jiemba is still a noticeably younger wallaroo, although he is nearing his adult size and has reached maturity. Wallaroos are a cousin of kangaroos, found in eastern Australia.