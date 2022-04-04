Racine Zoo spring fundraiser underway; donations matched by ECU

article

Racine Zoo is hosting its spring fundraiser, All In For The Animals, from Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8.

As part of the fundraiser, Educators Credit Union will match each donated dollar up to $5,000.

The Racine Zoo’s Animal Care Department provides essential daily and specialized veterinary care to over 300 animals and 75 unique species that make your trip to the Zoo so memorable.

Racine Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which means they are held to the "gold standard" of animal care. For a nonprofit like Racine Zoo, it is a steep price tag to maintain this level of care.

A news release says donors play a crucial role to keep the 99-year-old zoo running. Through the generous support of the community, Racine Zoo can continue to provide their beloved animals with the care they need. The Zoo’s mission is to educate and inspire guests and the community while providing an affordable wildlife experience that improves the bond between people and nature for years to come.

If you’d like to show your support for the Racine Zoo, you can donate online at racinezoo.org/all-in-for-the-animals or mail a donation check to the Racine Zoo at 200 Goold Street, Racine, WI 53402. All donations are tax-deductible.