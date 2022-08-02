Racine Zoo Jack-O’-Lantern Nights event set for Sept., Oct.

article

More than 1,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations will light up the night at the Racine Zoo’s new Halloween event, Jack-O'-Lantern Nights, taking place Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 30. This family-friendly event will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2131 N. Main Street in Racine.

A news release says guests will stroll through the Racine Zoo along a dedicated paved pathway and become immersed in dazzling lights and charming decorations. The intricately designed jack-o’-lanterns will look like pieces of art during the day and come to life at night for all to see. There will be an abundance of custom designs to discover including cats, owls, scarecrows, and more Halloween-themed creations.

The zoo is working with the company Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns, based in New York, to create these artistic masterpieces to line the walkways of the zoo.Using scalpels, knives, gouges, and power tools, artists for Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns spend up to 15 hours sculpting a single jack-o'-lantern.

For the light displays, the zoo is working with Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Décor. Traditions is based in Wisconsin, providing services to clients from Green Bay to Lake Geneva.

Jack-O’-Lantern Nights will be perfect for kids and adults of all ages. This event will provide a safe opportunity for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun. Admission is only available at the door and is $10 per person and free for children 2 years and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. To learn more about Jack-O’-Lantern Nights, visit the zoo’s website at racinezoo.org/jack-o-lantern-nights.