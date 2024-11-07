Racine Zoo giraffe euthanized; animal suffered age-related health issues

article

A news release says Mac arrived at the Racine Zoo in 2008. Mac surpassed the average life expectancy of male Masai giraffes – having celebrated his 19th birthday this past August.

Officials say Mac’s passing is a result of a variety of age-related health issues, including arthritis, which is very common in older male giraffe. Zoo veterinary and animal care staff closely monitored him as his age increased, and modified his supportive care as the disease progressed, to help insure his comfort. He regularly participated in hoof care, laser therapy, and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy to ease this discomfort. This past summer, Mac's condition slowly worsened, and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him on Nov. 5, as treatment options were exhausted.

Mac the Masai Giraffe

Zoo officials say Masai giraffe are very social species and cannot spend extended periods of time isolated from other giraffe. Because of this, Animal Care staff moved quickly to find an appropriate companion for Jabari, the zoo's remaining Masai giraffe resident. With support from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) Species Survival Plan, they quickly located a suitable young male, who arrived at the Zoo on Nov. 6 and began introductions to Jabari.

Shaq, a 2 1/2-year-old Masai giraffe born at the Los Angeles Zoo, and Jabari will spend some time together in the zoo's "off exhibit" space, and then be fully introduced into the giraffe exhibit in the near future.