Racine Zoo events to look forward to this summer starting May 20

Racine Zoo has some fun events for the family to check out this Summer, and we have Beth Heidorn to tell us all about them.

Bloody Mary Fest

Join the Racine Zoo in celebrating Saturday, May 20, the right way with a bloody mary in hand. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people will be able to listen to music from J. Ryan Trio along with looking at the beautiful lakefront! Sample the best bloody marys Racine has to offer with all the fixings, in true Wisconsin style, that includes beer chasers. There will be a crowd favorite vote along with our panel of judges to reveal the winners at the end of the fest! $40 general admission, $25 non-drinking admission.

Zoorific Saturday: Endangered Species Day

Bring the whole family down on Saturday, May 20, to the zoo and enjoy day-long activities, including crafts, exciting games, and more. Stop by stations with Conservation Education Specialists ready to educate and inspire guests. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day will revolve all around endangered species. Activities are included with regular Zoo admission.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Slumber Safari: Serengeti Snooze

Discover the animals that call the Serengeti home, including an up-close encounter with our rhinos, Timu and Kianga! From Friday, June 16 to Saturday, June 17 people can meet some smaller animals of Africa in an ambassador encounter, and complete a themed craft during your zoo safari! The event includes dinner, s'mores, and breakfast. The cost is $70 per person for non-members and $63 for members. Tent rental available.

Old Fashioned Frenzy

Cheers to Wisconsin's classic cocktail! Visitors can sample 5+ unique old-fashioned cocktails, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, and more on Saturday, June 17. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can kick off summer with friends or your date at this fun night along the lakefront! This event is for people 21 and older. The general admission price is $45, and the non-drinking admission price is $25. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs at Racine Zoo.