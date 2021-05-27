Racine Zoo celebrates 55th birthday of white-handed gibbon

article

The Racine Zoo is celebrating a very special birthday this week. Yule, a white-handed gibbon, is turning 55 years old Friday, May 28. His birthday will be spent with many zoo-goers and staff, and he will be given special birthday enrichment for this exciting occasion.

According to a press release, Yule was born May 6, 1966 and he is the oldest known gibbon in North America, outliving the average gibbon lifespan of 30 – 44 years.

Yule lives with his daughter, Robin, who is 41 years old, also exceeding the average lifespan of a gibbon.

The two of them have a very close bond. At the Zoo, you can find Yule hanging out with Robin, swinging from branches, and practicing his territorial call!