Racine Zoo Beach lifeguards on duty 7 days a week in July

City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced on Friday, June 28 it is extending lifeguard coverage at Zoo Beach.

Starting on Monday, July 1, lifeguards will be on duty 7 days a week at Zoo Beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This will remain in effect at least until the end of July.

Lifeguards have been on duty from Thursday through Sunday at Racine’s Zoo Beach since the third week of June.

North Beach will continue to have lifeguards on duty seven days a week.

Protected areas of the shoreline staffed with lifeguards are the safest places to swim and enjoy Lake Michigan in Racine.

The City of Racine’s lifeguard program is currently fully staffed, with 17 full-time and 9 part-time lifeguards. This created the opportunity to expand coverage at Zoo Beach.

For the safety of all in the park, beach, and swim areas please observe the following:

No motor boats, wind surfers or floating devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) are allowed in the protected swim area. Please do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards. Your interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue. Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for your safety when hazardous conditions are present. For daily water conditions at Zoo Beach, please check the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org. Please note that Zoo Beach Parks closes promptly at 10 p.m.

The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by City of Racine Ordinance: