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The Brief The Racine Zoo welcomed a new baby to its bighorn sheep family this week. Last week, the zoo announced the arrival of two adults and another baby. Bighorn sheep are native to the alpine grasslands of western North America.



The Racine Zoo has welcomed a new baby to its bighorn sheep family, a week after the zoo announced the arrival of two adults and another baby.

Bighorn sheep in Racine

The backstory:

Two female Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep, Helga and Mantis, came to the Racine Zoo from a zoo in Minnesota in February. They were held in off-exhibit quarantine until debuting in the newly renovated Mountain exhibit.

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The Racine Zoo did not announce Helga and Mantis' arrival until May, when they also announced that Mantis delivered a baby boy, born on May 12.

What's new:

Helga has since delivered a baby of her own. The Racine Zoo said she gave birth to a girl on Wednesday, May 20.

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Name the babies!

What you can do:

The zoo has a naming activity on its Facebook page where the public can weigh in on names for both babies – one for Mantis' baby boy, and one for Helga's baby girl.

What are bighorn sheep?

Dig deeper:

Named for the males' spiraled horns, which can weigh up to 30 pounds, the zoo said bighorn sheep are the largest sheep native to North America. Males are larger, weighing up to 315 pounds, while females are typically 150–200 pounds.

Bighorn sheep are native to the alpine grasslands of western North America. The zoo said their numbers have declined due to hunting, habitat loss and disease spread from domesticated animals, though there were an estimated 200,000 in the mid-1800s. Their population is now somewhat stable, the zoo said.