Racine youth apprenticeships in the trades; students gear up for work

A handful of high schoolers in Racine are set to get a unique summer job. Even though class will be on break, they will be learning and earning at the district's schools.

David Garcia, a Washington Park High School sophomore, is about to interview for a summer job. But it is not your typical gig for a 10th grader.

"I am here for the electrical apprenticeship," Garcia said.

Garcia is one of many high school candidates from the Racine Unified School District hoping to land a summer youth apprenticeship in the trades.

"I want to get out there and work more on electrical based," Garcia said.

A group of local contractors plans to hire more than 20 students from the district.

"All stemmed from the referendum that was passed years ago," said Alex DeBaker, Racine Unified Executive Director of Acamedies and Transformation. "Life-changing opportunities, entry level positions that are within the construction trades."

While learning inside the classroom is put on pause, the summer apprentices will be put to work at several Racine schools undergoing construction.

"Not only are our students now getting phenomenal facilities, now they also have the opportunity to be upskilled, and have a great job here in the community," DeBaker said.

DeBaker said the program not only opens a door for students with an interest in the trades, it also provides a paycheck.

"Great salaries and family-sustaining wages," DeBaker said.

"Earning money to do what I like, it excites me," said Jayla Tucker, a Washington Park High School junior.

"If anything, just kind of open up and get knowledge for the future," Garcia said.

School district officials say the apprentices will be working on-site at three different Racine schools' construction projects this summer.