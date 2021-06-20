Racine woman named Miss Wisconsin 2021

A Racine woman is headed to the 100th annual Miss America competition to represent Wisconsin in September.

Jennifer Schmidt of Racine, previously Miss Rock River Valley, was crowned Miss Wisconsin 2021. After winning preliminary awards for both Talent (jazz dance to "Maybe This Time") and On-Stage Question/Social Impact Pitch, she captured the title among 21 other candidates.

Schmidt will go on to compete at the 100-year anniversary Miss America Competition in September 2021 and will dedicate her year of service to promoting her social impact initiative, "Diabetes: YOU Have the Control."

