Racine woman accused of threatening family member with scissors, BBQ fork

article

The Brief Lady Dee Dotson of Racine faces charges of child abuse and disorderly conduct following an incident on Jan. 7. Dotson is accused of punching a juvenile and attempting to stab her with scissors and a barbecue fork. Police report that Dotson was belligerent during her arrest, requiring three officers to secure her after she yelled and kicked at them.



A 39-year-old Racine woman is accused of attacking a family member and threatening to stab her with a pair of scissors and barbecue fork. The accused is Lady Dee Dotson – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Physical abuse of child-intentionally cause bodily harm

Disorderly conduct

Police check on "civil trouble" complaint

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police responded on Wednesday, Jan. 7 to a report of civil trouble near Thor Avenue and Chicago Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with two juveniles who stated the defendant struck one of the girls "multiple times and tried to stab her with a pair of blue scissors," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

One of the girls told police the defendant became upset "regarding a court case in Illinois" and focused her attention on one of the juveniles. The girl said "Dotson approached her and struck her in the cheekbone area with a closed fist two times and in the back of the head an unknown amount of times," the criminal complaint says.

The fighting progressed, the court filing says, with the defendant grabbing a pair of scissors and trying to stab the girl. Dotson also "grabbed a barbeque fork" and went after the girl, the complaint says. One investigating officer noticed a cut on the juvenile's hand.

The complaint says Dotson was taken into custody and "immediately became belligerent." The court filing says it took three officers to get the defendant into a squad car and "while inside she was yelling and kicking at officers."

Appearance in court

What's next:

Dotson made her initial appearance in Racine County court on Thursday, Jan. 8. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dotson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14.