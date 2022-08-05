Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns

article

A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Possession of a firearm by outstate felon

Sell/possess/use/transport machine gun (two counts)

Misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Racine and Kenosha police, along with the FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at a residence on Thurston Avenue -- a couple blocks south of Wright Avenue. The warrant was "a result of an investigation into a stolen vehicle and an armed carjacking and theft of a second vehicle out of Kenosha County," the complaint says.

During the search, officers located a purse belonging to Gresham. Inside the purse they found a black Glock 22, .40 caliber with a loaded extended magazine, a black Glock 19, 9mm with a loaded extended magazine, and a tan "ghost gun" (no visible make or model) 9mm with a loaded extended magazine. The complaint says the two Glock firearms were "later observed to have 'switches' mounted on them. These 'switches' convert the two Glock firearms from semi-automatic to fully automatic, making each of them a 'machine gun,'" the complaint said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says Gresham admitted to possession of the purse, but "denied knowledge of the firearms."

Gresham made her initial appearance in Racine County court on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Cash bond was set at $10,000. Gresham is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11.