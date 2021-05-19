Racine suspected drunk driver injures 4; MADD calls for action

A crash in Racine leaves two children and two adults injured. The driver of a vehicle involved is arrested – and police suspect alcohol to be involved.

The Racine Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 a 48-year-old driver swerved onto the sidewalk on Erie Street near 3 Mile Road – and hit four people.

Crash at 3 Mile Road and Erie Street, Racine

The victims, according to police, included a 1-year-old child, a 2-year-old child, and two adults. Officials say the 1-year-old child had to be taken to the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the families of this alleged impaired driving crime," said Frank Harris.

Frank Harris

For the past 13-and-a-half years, Harris has been the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Director of State Government. He said MADD wants Congress to pass the Halt and Ride acts. Each would require newer vehicles to use technology to stop drunk driving.

"They specifically look at the eyes so they can tell within the eyes if the person is impaired," Harris said.

Crash at 3 Mile Road and Erie Street, Racine

Harris said that is just one example of more than 200 auto-based technologies that can prevent drunk driving.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We see that light at the end of the tunnel and we even have Anheuser-Busch supporting this," Harris said.

Crash at 3 Mile Road and Erie Street, Racine

As for the Racine crash, police say the driver has been arrested – and anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police.