Suspect offered Union Grove student rides: sheriff
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious person report involving a Union Grove High School student that happened on June 1.
Deputies spoke with the 15-year-old boy who said he was walking to school around 7:15 a.m. when a man pulled up and offered him a ride. The boy did not know the man and declined the offer. The man circled back two more times, offering three more rides.
The suspicious vehicle in question is described as a newer model gray Ford F-150 pickup truck with a sport package and graphite wheels and a tonneau cover.
The man in question is described in his 50s with grayish-brown hair and short gray facial hair.
Anyone with information related to the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
