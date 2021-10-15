Racine police ID suspect; federal agent shot, out of hospital

The Racine Police Department on Friday, Oct. 15 identified 36-year-old Cody Herman as the suspect at the center of a critical incident the previous week.

A federal agent was shot during the "multi-jurisdictional operation" on Clairmont Street in Racine on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The suspect, now identified as Herman, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Police said Oct. 6 that the suspect, Herman, was wanted for charges that included aggravated assault and weapons violations. While trying to serve the warrant, police said, Herman fired shots toward officers and the federal agent was hit.

At that time, officers pulled back and a tactical response began. There was no return fire from law enforcement.

The federal agent was shot in the shoulder and has since been released from the hospital.

