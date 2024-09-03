Racine sump pump installation grants; how homeowners can apply

article

The City of Racine announced on Tuesday, Sept. 3. it will give up to $5,000 to 100 homeowners in 2024 to install a new sump pump that will help keep their basement dry and help prevent the sanitary sewer system from getting overwhelmed during storms.

A news release says residents can apply now for the grants through the city website, or in-person at Racine City Hall. The grant money will be awarded on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis to the ﬁrst 100 property owners who are approved.

Officials said sump pumps installed under this program will replace foundation drains in older homes that send storm water directly into sanitary sewers. The pumps instead will channel water away from home foundations and onto the lawn.

The utility set a long-term goal of installing 2,000 sump pumps in Racine by the end of 2031.